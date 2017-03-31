More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

The drivers of overweight vehicles crossing Marlow Bridge could be fined from Monday (April 3).

Following a month of action, which has seen more than 600 overweight vehicles crossing the bridge, drivers could now have to pay £50 for breaking the weight restrictions.

The introduction of a fine comes after the bridge was closed on September 24 last year when a lorry which was carrying more than 10 times the bridge's weight limit attempted to cross it.

Since it reopened, Police Sergeant Robin Hughes from Marlow neighbourhood team said it is drivers' responsibility to ensure they know whether their vehicle is safe to cross.

“There have been a small group of drivers over the past month who have tried to cross the bridge in an overweight vehicle on more than one occasion and seem to have no regard for the weight limit,” he said.

“One vehicle we stopped was over 10 metric tonnes – seven tonnes over the limit.

“However, the majority of people that we have turned around in the first phase of this operation have been very understanding and genuinely unaware their vehicle was overweight.

“It is, however, your responsibility to ensure you know your vehicle's maximum gross weight, so please make sure you take a moment to check this."

Marlow Bridge is a Grade 1 listed structure and its use is restricted to vehicles under three tonnes maximum gross weight (MGW) and less that 6ft 6ins wide.

Police Sergeant Hughes added: “This weight limit is in place to help protect a well-loved, historic landmark and, as previous events have demonstrated, overweight vehicles attempting to cross it can cause serious disruption to our town.

“We are working with partners to look at longer term solutions to this issue but from Monday we will be issuing fines to those who continue to ignore the weight restrictions when crossing Marlow Bridge.”

The MGW of a vehicle can be found in a car's handbook or in box F1 on the vehicle’s V5 registration document. If this figure exceeds 3000kg then that vehicle cannot use Marlow Bridge and must use the A404 bypass instead.

The number of passengers or luggage within a vehicle has no bearing on its MGW.