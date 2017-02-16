Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cash machine in Flackwell Heath is thought to have been broken into.

Thames Valley Police believe it was blown up by gas in the early hours of the morning.

They were called to a robbery in Common Road at around 3.30am today (Thursday February 16).

A statement from police reads: “We were called to a robbery in Common Road at about 3.20-3.30am.

“We believe that a gas explosion caused damage to the ATM.

“At this stage we are establishing whether any cash was taken.

“If anyone has any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."

More as we get it.