Two people were killed in a collision on the A41 near Chesham on Sunday night (May 7).

The crash, involving a silver Nissan Micra and a silver Peugeot panel van, happened at around 11.25pm on the northbound carriageway between Chesham and Tring.

Two people traveling in the Micra died from their injuries at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said.

Another two other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police officers, three fire crews and two ambulances attended the incident.

PC Andy Ralph, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Specialist officers are currently the supporting the families of those who have passed away and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen the vehicles prior to it, to please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 773 of May 7.”