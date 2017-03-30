Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is being hunted by police after robbing a Tesco Express - armed with what appeared to be a hammer, a handgun and a wind-damaged umbrella.

According to police, at around 9pm on March 17, the man entered the Milton Keynes store in Dulverton Drive, Furzton, and approached two female members of staff.

After he demanded they opened the till, the man grabbed “a quantity” of money from the till and then left the store.

The offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins, in his early twenties, with brown hair and brown eyes; he wore black clothing and covered his head with a hood.

He was carrying what appeared to be a black handgun, a wind-damaged black umbrella and a hammer with a black handle.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy Jarrett, from Milton Keynes Force CID, is appealing for witnesses following the incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the robbery,” she said.

“Thankfully no one was hurt – however, it was a worrying experience for the members of staff.

“Detectives are working to identify and locate the offenders. I would also like to speak to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with any information about the robbery should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.