Plans have been put forward to develop on land that was at the centre of a tenancy dispute storm earlier this year.

Developers have submitted proposals to redevelop Stampwell Farm, Beaconsfield, just months after Kew Little Pigs - home to more than 60 animals - was evicted.

Submitted by Reverend Francis 'Frog' Orr-Ewing, the application states that three of the structures are Grade II listed and that the site lies within the green belt.

The revelopment would see eight, two-storey three bedroomed dwellings built along with the demolition of existing agricultural buildings, new alterations to create a hospitality centre and the provision of a new church.

In November last year Kew Little Pigs, one of the top micropig breeding farms in the UK, was given just three months to find a new home in a contractual dispute over land use.

Owner of the business Olivia Mikhail had been renting the land from the Latimer Minster Church of England - of which Reverend Orr-Ewing is the rector - since 2014.

But when two parties entered into discussions to the renew the lease in June, the church said that Miss Mikhail was not using the land for agricultural purposes, therefore breaching her lease.

Miss Mikhail denied this claim but she was told she had to leave and was given until the end of March to find somewhere new - or her animals would be removed.

Yet in the nick of time, she managed to find a new site in Old Amersham on March 29 and moved the business on April 18.

And now a planning application has been submitted for the site which would see the farmhouse, barn and cartshed/granary restored and converted into a five bedroom house over two storeys.

The proposals also include the restoration and conversion of the stable together with the reinstatement of existing fire-damaged buildings to create a hospitality centre consisting of four hospitality suites, a refectory and a kitchen over two storeys.

The design and access statement says the development of four pairs of semi-detached cottages "will finance the conservation deficit in connection with the restoration" of the farmhouse, cartshed/granary, barn and stable.

Along with this the plans cover the building of a new church which would have an internal area of 348m2 with a capacity of 346 people.

John Wertheim, Chiltern district councillor for Austenwood Ward, Chalfont St Peter, has called in the application.