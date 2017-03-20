Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been put forward to build a 250 space commuter car park in Iver to address demand expected by Crossrail users.

The proposals for the car park will see the project built near to the railway station, which is set to become an important commuter hub when the Crossrail project is completed in 2019.

The design and access statement reads: “Coupled with a Traffic Regulation Order covering Richings Park, the scheme will not only provide a much needed facility for users of the rail connection, but will alleviate parking problems being experienced in the residential area.”

It adds: “There is no commuter car park at Iver at present and as a result rail users park on residential streets in Richings Park.

“While the residential streets can physically accommodate the current demand, this does cause inconvenience and frustration for existing residents.

“When Crossrail opens it is likely that demand will increase significantly and greater pressure will be put on the existing facilities.

"Further housing development is also likely in the area in the future and this is likely to generate more demand for parking by rail users.”

The proposed site - which is currently unmanned - is next to the east of Richings Park and to the west of the M25, with the railway immediately to the north.

Submitted by Paul Airey Planning Associates Ltd on Monday March 13, the planning application says the the car park is within the green belt.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposed scheme will provide an essential support facility for the Crossrail project.

“The site is conveniently located near to Iver station and will allow for existing and future commuters to access the station without needing to park in Richings Park.

“There is considerable local support for the scheme and planning policies would allow this appropriate development within the Green Belt, on the basis that there is no alternative location that could provide this facility within a reasonable timescale, and that the scheme will not detrimentally impact on the openness of the Green Belt.”