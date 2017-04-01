Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Prestwood pub may soon be turned into a children’s day nursery if plans submitted to Chiltern District Council are approved.

The Kings Head, on Wycombe Road, was formerly a public house but was subsequently converted into an Indian restaurant, which ceased trading in 2015.

Now, developers intend to convert The Kings Head from a pub into a day nursery, incorporating a single storey rear extension, alterations and landscaping.

The current owners, Andy and Cara Nix, acquired the Prestwood pub in February last year and said they are delighted that the plans have been submitted for a different community asset.

Cara Nix, who is local to Prestwood, said: “When we bought it we always knew that it could and should continue to operate as a building that would add value to the village.

“We were never in the business of simply making a quick profit and walking away. We sincerely hope you will share this view and support this change.

“We see this change as the best way of turning a consistently struggling pub/restaurant, in a relatively remote part of the village, into a much-needed community asset.”

The proposed nursery would, according to the plans, be able to accommodate 70 children as well as staff.

Plans regarding the pub’s future have been controversial in the past; one application which hoped to build a house was rejected due to concerns relating to the loss of a community facility.

However, Senior Planning Consultant at Aitchison Rafferty said that the nursery would have a number of benefits for the local area.

He said: “The proposed nursery would provide the local residents with a much-needed and valuable community facility, adding to the range of services available within the village.

“The reuse of this vacant building for a nursery would have a number of economic benefits, including new opportunities for employment and help support this rural economy.”

The application was validated on March 17 and a decision on the proposals must be made by May 12.

To find out more about the proposals, click here .