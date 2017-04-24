Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been approved for a new retirement development to be built in Farnham Common just a year after a previous proposal was rejected.

Developer McCarthy and Stone has been given permission to build 20 new "retirement living" flats to replace former car dealership Phil Whitaker Cars in Beaconsfield Road.

Councillors turned down an application for 22 apartments in April last year on the basis that it "would appear out of scale and overdominant, overbearing and obtrusive".

The developers submitted a modified plan for 20 flats which was given the go-ahead at a South Bucks District Council meeting on April 12.

The dealership and garage will be knocked down and replaced with the development.

Vice-chairman of the planning committee, Santokh Chhokar, said it was "gratifying" that the developers had listened to the committee's advice on what improvements should be made to the application.

He added: "We should be pleased that the developers have taken those on board.

"It should be a credit to this committee that were managed to get those things across.

"Overall, from the developers' perspective, the developers got it about right."

Councillors asked a number of questions on car parking spaces, asking why McCarthy and Stone had provided 17 spaces when the application was for 20 flats.

Jilly Jordan asked whether the "level of parking is appropriate" while Duncan Smith said: "My main concerns still revolve around parking."

The committee asked McCarthy and Stone to clarify its position on what was meant by "retirement living."

The application states: "The units proposed in this scheme are to be retirement units for people aged 55 years and over."

With the current UK retirement age set at 65 years of age councillors sought clarification on this.

Trevor Egleton said: "I certainly don't know many people at 55 that aren't working fully - so why do you say 55 and not 60?"

Five councillors voted for accepting the proposals and Cllr Smith abstained.