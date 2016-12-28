Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pinewood Studios has paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, who died yesterday (Tuesday December 27).

The actress filmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Iver based studios, reprising her role as Leia Organa.

Pinewood Tweeted last night: "Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher. May the force be with you."

The Force Awakens, which was released last year to acclaim, was filmed at Pinewood.

The blockbuster smashed box office records around the world when it was released last December.

Pinewood is also playing host to all of the new Star Wars films, with the Force Awakens also having made use of the famous site in Iver Heath.

Known for her role as Princess Leia in the original series of films, Carrrie Fisher died at the age of 60 after a cardiac arrest.

The American star was taken ill during a transatlantic flight four days earlier.

Stars of stage and screen from around the world paid tribute to the iconic actress.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, wrote on her Facebook page:

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Carrie, who suffered from bipolar disorder and drug addictions, died in Los Angeles.