Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world-famous Pinewood Studios has received initial permission for its second phase of expansion at its site in Iver Heath .

The studios, in Pinewood Road, submitted a planning application on April 21 to South Bucks District Council.

An application, submitted under "Reserved Matters", has received outline planning permission for a variety of new buildings.

These include three workshop buildings, an office block, three sound stages, parking, roadways, access and landscaping.

Andrew Smith, Pinewood Group's corporate affairs director said this next stage of expansion would strengthen Pinewood Studios.

"Pinewood is a centre of filmmaking excellence," he said.

"The latest phase of expansion builds upon that success and will further enhance Pinewood's reputation as an international screen cluster."

Five sound stages and supporting workshops and office space were built in the first phase of development, which was completed in June 2016.

UK-based Pinewood, Shepperton and Pinewood Studio Wales is made up of 40 different stages.

These stages including the 59,000 square foot 007 Stage, the underwater filming stage and one of the largest exterior tanks in Europe.

Did you know these movies were filmed at Pinewood?

According to an analysis of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) in 2016, Buckinghamshire was used as a filming location 26 times in 2015.

That put the county at number three in the top 10 areas for filming locations in the UK.

Take a look at some of the many films produced in Pinewood Studios.

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was partly filmed at Pinewood Studios.

From giant ships to R2-D2, a range of space-themed props were seen in Buckinghamshire during the filming.

The Bucks-based set even got a visit from the Royals!

James Bond

Pinewood Studios is well known as the home of the James Bond franchise and even has a stage named after it.

James Bond began filming back in 1962 at Pinewood, when Terence Young directed Dr. No .

Since then, the action-packed franchise has loyally stuck with the studios, including Spectre in 2015.

During the 80s, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill and The Living Daylights were all filmed there.

(Photo: Mirrorpix)

Carry On

The Carry On franchise, low-budget British comedy films, stuck at Pinewood Studios from 1958.

The series contains the largest number of any British series and is also the longest running UK film series.

Budgetary constraints meant a large amount of filming took place close to the studios and in and around south Buckinghamshire.

Carry On Camping , made in 1962, was filmed in Burnham Beeches in Buckinghamshire.

Harry Potter

The world-famous Harry Potter franchise often filmed in Pinewood Studios over the years.

The natural beauty of Burnham Beeches made for a desirable filming location in Harry Potter and the Order or the Phoenix.

Huge Harry Potter sets were built in the backlots in the studios, from castles to whole villages.

This includes Godric's Hollow, where Harry Potter and his parents lived when he was a baby in the films.

(Photo: John Norrish)

The Da Vinci Code

Many scenes for The Da Vinci Code were filmed in Pinewood, including the opening sequence.

The scene was shot at the 007 Stage at Pinewood Shepperton, where the interior of the Louvre was recreated.

Pinewood's underwater stage was used to film sequences.