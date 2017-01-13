The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's not often we get snow here in the south but following widespread speculation it looks like we finally did.

And throughout the county the good people of Bucks turned to their cameras to snap away as the snow settled overnight (Thurs Jan 12).

From the north of Bucks right down to the south, villages and towns were blanketed in the white stuff.

The Met Office previously warned that up to 10 centimetres of it could fall in places.

And while Bucks may have not seen levels like that seen in the north England, it still caused disruption for people trying to travel.

Schools were forced to close or change their opening times and the Met Office issued yellow ice warnings.

Heathrow Airport yesterday cancelled flights amid warnings of the incoming flurry and motorists were warned to take care on the roads.