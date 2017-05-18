Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the dramatic moment firefighters tackled a fire which destroyed the roof of a pub in Chalfont St Giles.

Firefighters from Beaconsfield, Amersham, High Wycombe and Maidenhead were called to the Milton's Head, Deanway, in the early hours of Thursday (May 18).

Crews battled the blaze with two jets, hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera at around 1.20am.

Bucks and MK Fire say the roof of the two-storey building was 80% damaged, the first floor was 50% damaged and the ground floor was 40% damaged by water - but luckily the pub was unoccupied.

Pictures show crews working hard to limit the damage to the once-popular village pub.

The pub was forced to cease trading earlier this year after the owners, Greene King, sold it to new owners.

The tenants served their last drink on Sunday, March 12, and the freehold to the three bedroom property was sold to unknown owners.