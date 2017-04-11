Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the moment emergency services attended a three vehicle crash in Iver.

These photos show the damage caused to a black Saab and black BMW following the crash on Swallow Street on Monday April 10.

The front of the Saab was completely smashed with the pictures showing the wheel on the driver's side at an extreme angle, left with a shredded tyre.

(Photo: @FireGerrardsX)

The front of the BMW was also very badly damaged, with glass on the road from the smashed headlights.

Firefighters from Gerrards Cross were called to the road at around 12.50pm on Monday following the collision involving two cars and a van.

One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross attended.

No-one was trapped and Bucks Fire reported that four men involved in the collision were not injured in the incident.