These dramatic pictures show the aftermath of a suspected ATM explosion in Flackwell Heath.

Thames Valley Police believe the cash machine, on Common Road, was blown up by gas this morning.

They were called out to a robbery at around 3.30am today (Thursday February 16) and are investigating whether any cash was taken.

A statement from police reads: “We were called to a robbery in Common Road at about 3.20-3.30am.

“We believe that a gas explosion caused damage to the ATM.

“At this stage we are establishing whether any cash was taken.

“If anyone has any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”