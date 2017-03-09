The video will start in 8 Cancel

A local artist created and performed a unique poem on the origins of Beaconsfield Library as part of its 60th birthday celebrations.

Performance poet Zena Scharf was just one of a number of guests at the party, held last week (Thursday March 2) on Reynolds Road, along with town crier Dick Smith.

Mr Smith regaled his audience with a potted history of Beaconsfield, starting with the the formation of the town by a charter for the market in 1255.

His tale covered the coming of the railway in 1906, which divided the old town from the new part, and also included the time he got caught scrumping for cherries with his friends.

The afternoon ended with a slice of 60th birthday cake designed as a book and created by Penny Mullins, library assistant.

Archive material is on display in the library for a month and staff are collecting customers

memories of the library for a scrapbook.

Helen Goreham, library manager, thanked all library customers, staff and volunteers for their continuing support over the years.