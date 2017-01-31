Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerned parents have launched a petition calling on the county council to improve the safety situation on Iver High Street.

Started by Nickie Nash, it petitions Bucks County Council (BCC) to take ‘immediate action’ so children can access schools safely.

The petition reads: “The safety situation in Iver High Street, especially outside the schools, is in desperate need of improvement.

“The current road layout is years out of date and the safety features are woefully inadequate. “There are no parking restrictions at all, there are no zig zags, the signage is old and not easy to see, there is nothing to protect the children from the busy main road, which is used by over 1000 lorries each day, the lorries regularly use the pavement outside the school as an extention of the roadway, there isn’t a cycle path or adequate pavements.

“The High Street is the hub for most of the local schools and there is a high degree of danger faced by very young children whilst making their way to school.

“The purpose of this petition is to demand that the council take immediate action to make and maintain improvements to enable our children to access local schools safely.

“Also to demand the council takes swift action to dramatically reduce the amount of HGV’s on Iver’s roads and introduce cycle ways to enable children to cycle to school safely.”

In support of the petition Joanne Venn wrote: “My son goes to this school and I see the daily hazards. Please don’t let another child get knocked down, or worse.”

And Keith Evans wrote: “The situation is extremely scary with the High Street being used by the HGV lorries at the same time as the school entry and exit periods.”

Paul Irwin, deputy cabinet member for transport at BCC, said the need for a number of improvements in the Iver area had been highlighted by the comprehensive Traffic and Transport Study done recently.

These, he said, are being reviewed by the local liaison group of county, district and parish councillors to develop long-term plans for relieving Iver of heavy traffic.

He said: “I understand the depth of feeling in the community about safety issues in the High Street that need attention now, and I’ll do all I can to make sure the message of this petition reaches the right ears.”

Visit https://www.change.org/p/martin-tett-make-iver-safer-outside-the-school-gates?recruiter=341948511&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=share_email_responsive to see the petition.