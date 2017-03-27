Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 74-year-old has died following a car crash in Aylesbury.

She was driving a silver Volkswagen Gold which crashed into a white Land Rover Defender on the A41 Tring Road, at the junction with King Edward Avenue on Thursday March 16 at about 3:30pm.

The pensioner was taken to Wycombe Hospital for treatment. Sadly she died on Sunday March 19.

Investigating officer PC Colin Riley of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: “This incident has very sadly resulted in a lady losing her life and I am appealing for information from anyone who saw this collision or who has any information relating to it.

“If anyone has any details which they think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '984 (16/3/17)', or contact Crimestoppers directly.