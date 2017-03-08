Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the site of the former Holy Cross Convent School in Chalfont St Peter will be redeveloped into 38 Assisted Living (Extra Care) flats.

Planning permission was granted by Chiltern Distrit Council (CDC) at a committee meeting on February 23, and building will start once conditions have been discharged.

Developers McCarthy and Stone say the scheme will help to meet a need for older people’s accommodation in the village.

Ali Maruf, regional managing director, said: “We are delighted that CDC has approved our application in Chalfont St Peter.

“We believe that there is a real need for this type of accommodation in the village.

“The Chiltern District population of over 65s is set to increase by over 40% between 2008 and 2026 from 16,100 to 23,406 and it is clear that more retirement accommodation is needed to meet this growing need.

“Our new development will address a recognised shortfall, whilst providing a high quality development to enhance the local area.

“In addition, occupants typically looking to ease the burden of maintaining a large property would allow these homes to become available on the market.”

The part of the site McCarthy and Stone will develop first received detailed planning consent for a 74 bedroom care home in 2013.

It was as part of a wider planning application for 198 homes by Persimmon Homes.

These proposals are similar to the initially approved scheme, but will deliver the benefits of Extra Care accommodation rather than the traditional care home model.

The proposals are subject to McCarthy and Stone signing a legal requirement that the development as a community facility which includes care homes and privately owned Extra Care accommodation.

Flexible care and support will be available on-site 24 hours a day, and there is also a wellness suite, function room, and a restaurant service.

Professional landscaping will be provided, as well as 24 off-street car parking spaces for homeowners and visitors.

Visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk for more information.