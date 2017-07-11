Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerned parents have accused Buckinghamshire County Council of “ignoring” a dangerous zebra crossing in Iver Heath and have branded the authority “cowardly”.

After a series of serious incidents along the Slough Road (A4007), including incidents of homophobic abuse and physical violence, local residents have voiced their fears in meetings held at nearby schools.

At the gatherings, which were attended by officials from Thames Valley Police and Bucks County Council, one concerned parent said the problem is “getting worse”.

“There have always been issues, but it's been getting worse and it is being ignored," said the parent, who asked not to be named.

“First, they said they'd repaint the crossing by Easter. When the lollipop man was clipped by a van we thought they'd do it sooner - how many months later are we?”

Another said: “The Parish Council bought a body cam for the lollipop man over a year ago but the County Council won't let us use them – even though plenty of other councils have them.”

The crossing causing concern links to Uxbridge one way and Slough via the A412 the other way, an accident hot spot which has seen over 350 road injuries and at least seven fatalities in the past 16 years.

Parents of children at Iver Heath Infant and Junior Schools, located on either side of the A4007, expressed their growing concerns after witnessing their lollipop man be clipped by a van.

“I thought he was dead,” local child minder and parent Carol Campling said after witnessing the incident. "The van bent the metal of the sign, just imagine if that was a six-year-old's head.

“The council put Matt on sick leave for two months and there will several near misses while he was gone.

"We have got him back but it will happen again, and Bucks County Council has done nothing to prevent it.”

Parent Steve Hall, who walks his children to in the Infant and Junior Schools each day, said the road is “lethal”.

“There is a massive road safety issue that needs to be sorted," he said. “Our local police do a great job despite their limited resources.

"The speed of the HGVs, the racing commuters avoiding the motorways; it is lethal. This council is an embarrassment.”

Peter Stanhope, a local parent and PTA member, attended the community meetings, which he claimed were “infuriating”: “We’ve been promised action and support and it keeps falling through," he said.

“Rather than face us with this month’s update, the senior council officials didn't turn up. It was cowardly."

The residents are now fundraising after being told the council would not entirely fund new flashing high visibility signs or specialist street furniture to prevent further incidents, which have included vehicles driving on the pavements towards pupils.

Paul Irwin, Bucks' deputy cabinet member for transport, said the council had met with Iver Heath schools, parents, police and local councillors to discuss a number of measures aimed at raising the awareness of motorists to the presence of the Junior School on the main road.

"Everyone in the community is working hard to support the school’s primary aim of making drivers more aware of the pedestrian crossing there, to encourage more considerate parking, and make children's journeys to and from school much safer," he said.