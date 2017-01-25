Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramedics treated a man and a woman following a car crash on Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross.

The two vehicles smashed into each other around 10.50pm last night (Tuesday January 24).

Firefighters from Gerrards Cross were called out.

Luckily no-one was trapped.

And firefighters rescued a person following a three car pile up this morning (Wednesday January 25).

A crew from Gerrards Cross was called out at around 8.20am to reports of a car crash involving three cars on Fishermans Way, Bourne End.

Again, luckily no-one was trapped.

And crews from Langley and Gerrards Cross were called out to Iver following a two car crash on Langley Park Road.

They were called out at around 5.45pm last night (Tuesday January 24) and made the scene safe.

No-one was trapped.