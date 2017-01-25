Paramedics treated a man and a woman following a car crash on Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross.

The two vehicles smashed into each other around 10.50pm last night (Tuesday January 24).

Firefighters from Gerrards Cross were called out.

Photos courtesy of Beaconsfield Fire Station of today's car crash in Bourne End

Luckily no-one was trapped.

And firefighters rescued a person following a three car pile up this morning (Wednesday January 25).

A crew from Gerrards Cross was called out at around 8.20am to reports of a car crash involving three cars on Fishermans Way, Bourne End.

Again, luckily no-one was trapped.

And crews from Langley and Gerrards Cross were called out to Iver following a two car crash on Langley Park Road.

They were called out at around 5.45pm last night (Tuesday January 24) and made the scene safe.

No-one was trapped.