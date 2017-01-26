Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two robbers threatened a staff member at a Denham stables with what is believed to have been a metal bar.

The thieves arrived at the stables in Willets Lane on mountain bikes at around 2.45pm on Monday (Jan 23).

The staff member challenged them but was then threatened.

The duo stole two children's horse saddles.

The member of staff was not injured.

The robbers are described as two white men, believed to be aged between 20 and 23-years-old.

The first o had short brown hair, was between 5ft 10ins and 5ft 11ins, of a skinny build.

He was described as wearing a black 'bomber' jacket, blue jeans and bright white trainers which appeared new.

He did not speak and was riding a black mountain bike.

The second, who threatened the member of staff, was described as having short brown hair and was between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 6ins in height.

He was also of a skinny build.

He was thought to be wearing a blue Puffa-style jacket, blue jeans and dark coloured trainers.

It is believed he spoke with an Irish accent and was riding a red mountain bike.

If you witnessed the offence, have any information which could assist the investigation or if you have been offered the items for sale, please call Thames Valley Police’s 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43170022089.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.