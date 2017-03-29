Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile from Buckinghamshire has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after making and distributing child pornography.

Matthew Dawson, 31, of Leighton Road, Soulbury, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (March 27) to two offences and he was sentenced on the same day.

Dawson admitted to distributing photos, indecent pseudo-photographs and videos of a child and also admitted making indecent pseudo-photographs and videos of a child.

The offences took place between 2010 and 2015; Dawson was arrested on 20 May 2015 and charged on 28 December the following year.

Investigating officer PC Maureen More, of Thames Valley Police in Aylesbury, condemned the offences but welcomed Dawson's sentence.

“I am pleased that Dawson has been jailed for these offences against children and that he will be on the Sex Offenders register for 10 years on his release,” she said.

“We are dedicated to stopping offenders such as Dawson. These offenders will be caught and we will bring them before the courts to answer for their crimes.”