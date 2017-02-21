Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rush hour motorists faced traffic chaos this morning after a crash on one of the busiest motorways in Britain.

One lane on the M25 anti-clockwise is closed following a smash between a lorry and a car at around 6.07am today (Tuesday February 21).

Delays are expected until 2.30pm this afternoon as emergency services clear the overturned lorry.

The crash between junctions 17 (Maple Cross) and 16 (M40 interchange) has left the lorry hanging precariously over the edge of the outer barrier, with pictures showing the vehicle teetering on its side.

Crews from Gerrards Cross, Rickmansworth and Garston attended but luckily no-one was trapped.

The lane is expected to open between 2pm and 2.15pm.

And firefighters had to rescue an injured man following a crash on Whitepit Lane, Wooburn Green, at around 9.30pm last night (Monday February 20).

Crews from Beaconsfield, one from High Wycombe and two officers attended.

Firefighters also had to tackle a car fire in Milton Keynes at around 5.30pm last night.

A crew from Great Holm was called out to Clegg Square, Shenley Lodge.

They used one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus.