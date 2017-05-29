Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the first Modernist houses built in England is up for grabs in Amersham and it's perfect for house hunters seeking something unique.

Based in Highover Park, the Grade II listed house was built in the 1930s by internationally renowned architects Amyas Connell and Basil Ward.

The three-bedroom house, which is on sale for £850,000 on Rightmove, and the neighbouring properties are known as the Sun Houses.

When designing the houses, the architects ensured they would be built in such a way to maximise sunlight throughout the day.

This particular house, inspired by Swiss-French architect Le Coubusier, is in the heart of the Chilterns and, from the roof terrace, you can see far reaching views across the Misbourne valley.

A spokesperson for Rightmove said: “The house is very close to its original condition and the current owner has taken great care to maintain the original design with additional detailing.

“The internal accommodation comprises of an original style front door leading to the entrance hall with an under stairs cupboard.

“The living room has the original Crittal windows, giving views to the front and garden to one side, and there is a wood burning stove and ash strip flooring.

“Steps lead to the dining area with the original built-in bench seat and dual aspect windows, and an intriguing pivotal door, an original and listed feature, leads into the kitchen.”

The bedrooms, situated on the first floor, are accompanied by a restored bathroom with the fittings sympathetic to the period, including an over bath shower.

On top of this, a staircase leads to the roof terrace which is the size of the footprint of the main house.

If you're wanting something unique and are willing to furnish the house yourself, this place could be ideal.

