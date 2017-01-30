Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much loved pub is set to re-open its doors next month.

The White Hart in Chalfont St Peter will open on Wednesday February 15 following a £242,000 investment by owners Punch.

The pub, which closed for refurbishment in the middle of this month, has been running under a ‘temporary operator’ since the second half of last year.

Pub-goers throughout the village were up in arms when it shut in April, and mourned the loss of the last ‘true’ pub in the village.

But new publican Lesley Barker-Smith said: “The White Hart is a fantastic community pub and I feel very excited to be coming on board at such an exciting point in its future.

“The refurbishment is all about enhancing the popular traditional features of the pub with a more modern and stylish interior, the introduction of a range of hand-held bar snacks, an expanded cask offering and a new Sky, BT Sports and Racing Channel package.

“I am looking for three enthusiastic bar staff and a cleaner to support me and would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining the team.

“Experience isn’t essential – for me the most important thing is finding the right fit.”

A small kitchen will be fitted and the refurbishment will include a redocoration throughout, including the outside space.

Lesley said: “The pub benefits from a great location at the heart of Chalfont St Peter and I can’t wait to see it restored back to its best, as a community pub which local residents can be proud of.

“I would like to welcome customers to join the team and I from 6pm on 15 February to celebrate the start of this exciting new era for the pub.”

Craig Taylor, senior openings manager for Punch, said: “We would like to thank all of the pub’s loyal customers for their patience while the work is underway – we can assure them that it will be well worth the wait.

“When it re-opens, the White Hart will proudly offer all the ingredients that go into making a great British pub - great service, a fantastic drinks range, a tasty menu of bar snacks and a busy programme of sport and entertainment.”

There will be pub games for pub-goers to enjoy, with the opportunity to join crib, dominoes and darts teams along with race nights and regular live music.

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the White Hart should contact Lesley on info@whitehartchalfontstpeter.co.uk.