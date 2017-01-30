A much loved pub is set to re-open its doors next month.

The White Hart in Chalfont St Peter will open on Wednesday February 15 following a £242,000 investment by owners Punch.

The pub, which closed for refurbishment in the middle of this month, has been running under a ‘temporary operator’ since the second half of last year.

Pub-goers throughout the village were up in arms when it shut in April, and mourned the loss of the last ‘true’ pub in the village.

An artist's impression of the inside of the refurbished pub

But new publican Lesley Barker-Smith said: “The White Hart is a fantastic community pub and I feel very excited to be coming on board at such an exciting point in its future.

“The refurbishment is all about enhancing the popular traditional features of the pub with a more modern and stylish interior, the introduction of a range of hand-held bar snacks, an expanded cask offering and a new Sky, BT Sports and Racing Channel package.

“I am looking for three enthusiastic bar staff and a cleaner to support me and would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining the team.

“Experience isn’t essential – for me the most important thing is finding the right fit.”

A small kitchen will be fitted and the refurbishment will include a redocoration throughout, including the outside space.

Lesley said: “The pub benefits from a great location at the heart of Chalfont St Peter and I can’t wait to see it restored back to its best, as a community pub which local residents can be proud of.

“I would like to welcome customers to join the team and I from 6pm on 15 February to celebrate the start of this exciting new era for the pub.”

Craig Taylor, senior openings manager for Punch, said: “We would like to thank all of the pub’s loyal customers for their patience while the work is underway – we can assure them that it will be well worth the wait.

“When it re-opens, the White Hart will proudly offer all the ingredients that go into making a great British pub - great service, a fantastic drinks range, a tasty menu of bar snacks and a busy programme of sport and entertainment.”

There will be pub games for pub-goers to enjoy, with the opportunity to join crib, dominoes and darts teams along with race nights and regular live music.

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the White Hart should contact Lesley on info@whitehartchalfontstpeter.co.uk.