Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged and another man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Chalfont St Peter.

Three offenders robbed a group of three men and then soon afterwards they robbed a group of five men in Denham Lane just after 3.30am on Friday (June 23), say police.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robberies and has been released under investigation.

Sam Griffiths, aged 21, of Layters End, Chalfont St Peter, has charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery and one count of threatening a person with a knife in a public place.

He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 24) and has been remanded in custody to appear at the same court on July 25.

The force is still appealing for information following an arrest attempt on a woman on Friday.

During the arrest the woman fled the scene with a set of handcuffs attached to one of her wrists.

Anyone with any information about the offences is urged to contact police and quote reference 43170183339.

The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43170183339, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.