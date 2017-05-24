Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least "30 positive leads" have been found by officers investigating around 600 tons of rubbish dumped under the A40.

A Bucks County Council (BCC) enforcement team has this week been continuing its investigations into a fly-tipping wasteground near Uxbridge.

BCC officers sifted through the building and household waste material, which includes old cars and electrical goods, and found the leads among the rubbish.

GetBucks shared images of the immense scale of the problem earlier this month, after it was brought to our attention by photographer B J Images.

Those pictures - which were taken at the end of April - detail the sheer size of the problem.

Evidence will now be shared with the Environment Agency, which usually leads the investigation of major fly-tipping and large scale waste crime.

Bill Chapple OBE, cabinet member for planning and environment, said: "It’s clear from our initial investigation that dumping on such a huge scale as this is the result of waste crime activities, rather than one off ‘fly-tipping’ as we would usually view it.

"Nevertheless, we have a zero-tolerance attitude to any form of waste dumping in Buckinghamshire and we’ll do everything we can to help ensure the culprits are brought to justice.”

Mr Chapple said the county council was working closely with the Environment Agency, Highways England, several police forces and councils with the investigation to trace the criminals extending across southern England.