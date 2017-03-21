Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursery owner who dumped heaps of waste on a site on one of Aylesbury's busiest roads is to pay a record breaking penalty of over £38,000.

John O'Callaghan dumped the waste on rented land next door to his nursery, on Aston Clinton Road, sparking more than 100 complaints from locals.

Wycombe Magistrates handed O'Callaghan a £38,185 bill, including £6,885 costs and a £300 victim surcharge, which he must pay at £2,000 a month, on Wednesday March 15.

The landmark court sentence followed more than a year's investigation and evidence gathering by Buckinghamshire County Council enforcement officers Olivia Stapleford and Ian Prosser.

John O'Callaghan, of Coxhill Way, Aylesbury, had previously admitted breaching two planning notices served in March last year (2016), ordering him to stop importing waste on to land he rents next door to his nursery business in Aston Clinton Road, and to remove it.

Despite these notices being issued, however, he continued to import a mixture of household, garden and building waste on to the site, and burn it on big bonfires.

Neighbours began complaining in November 2015 and at an enforcement visit Mr O'Callaghan failed to provide any authorisation allowing him to import and process waste, and action was taken.

The nursery owner was finally arrested over a year later, on January 21, 2017, having failed to turn up to three previous court hearings.

At a hearing on January 23, he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Warren Whyte, Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Environment, said he believed the fine was the highest for any enforcement contravention in the County Council's 128-year history.



"Let this act as a warning to those contravening planning control that it carries very stiff penalties, and that we will rigorously investigate flagrant breaches of the law," said Warren.

"Mr O'Callaghan's actions have resulted in untold misery for neighbouring residents and I applaud the determination of our enforcement team to prosecute this case, which is what our residents would expect of us."