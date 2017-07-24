Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The NSPCC has revealed “increasing fears” about children in Buckinghamshire after the number of referrals its Helpline made to police and children's services nearly doubled in a year.

The leading children's charity has experienced an increasing number of calls and emails from members of the public worried about children being left at home alone.

Between 2016 and 2017, specialist counsellors on the NSPCC's 24-hour Helpline made 40 referrals to police and child services in the county - up from 26 the previous year.

As the school break approaches, the NSPCC reminded parents that, although there is not a minimum age at which children can be left alone, they can be prosecuted for neglect if children are put at risk of suffering.

Worried callers to the Helpline have reported youngsters being left alone overnight and others having to feed themselves and use dangerous kitchen equipment.

One caller to the NSPCC said: “They're leaving the kids alone at all hours of the day, from early morning until late at night.

“They have to fend for themselves, make their own meals, use the cooker and other dangerous equipment.

“When I go round to check on them they pretend that their mum is in the house, but I don't believe she is. I never see her.”

The NSPCC warned that, although a child may seem responsible enough to be left alone, parents and carers should think carefully about whether they could cope with unexpected situations.

The charity suggests children may not know what to do in events such as an emergency, a stranger calling at the house, being hungry or if the parent is away for longer than they thought.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said that although summer holidays could be a “difficult time” for parents, children should not be left at risk.

He said: “Deciding if a child is ready to be left on their own can be a very difficult decision and the summer holidays can be a difficult time for parents and carers as they face increasing childcare pressures.

“Although there is no minimum age, no child should be left on their own if there is any risk they will come to harm.

“Children mature at their own rate so it’s really important parents think carefully about what is right for their child.

“Children shouldn’t be left on their own if they are not happy with being left, or if they don’t know what to do in an emergency.”

The NSPCC is urging parents to read its home alone guide which includes questions they should ask of themselves and their children before deciding to leave a child unsupervised.