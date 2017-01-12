Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amy Johnson was a pioneering British aviator who has been honoured by being made the second 'tail fin hero' on Norwegian Air's fleet.

In September last year Roald Dahl was the first Brit to receive the honour in light of his 100th Birthday. Johnson, like Dahl chose to live in Buckinghamshire, picking Monks Staithe, Princes Risborough, a house dating back to the 15th century.

In 1930 she became the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia, a flight that took 19 days; for it she received the CBE.

She made other pioneering flights with co-pilots such as Jack Humphreys with whom, in 1931, she set two records by flying from London to Moscow in a day and then on to Tokyo.

Whilst flying with Jim Mollison, whom she had met only eight hours previously, she accepted his proposal of marriage.

Subsequently they divorced, but not before she broke his record for a solo flight from London to Cape Town.

Whilst flying from Preston to RAF Kidlington near Oxford in 1941, bad weather caused Amy to fly off course. What happened next is uncertain, but she was never seen again.

The two main theories suggest she either crashed as a result of the storm into the Thames Estuary or that she was shot down by friendly fire.

Amy's image will be used on tail fins of both a Boeing 737 and a Boeing Dreamliner. Norwegian now has over 80 tail fin heroes. The fleet is also the youngest in the world with an average age of just 3.6 years.