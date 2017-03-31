More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

The recovery of the bodies of five members of the same family, who died in a helicopter crash in Snowdonia, is expected to resume on Friday March 31.

North Wales Police has said all five were from the Milton Keynes area and thought to be among the dead are Kevin and Ruth Burke, a married couple from Hulcote - directors of a Bucks construction company.

The other victims have been named in reports as Mr Burke’s two brothers and his sister-in-law, Barry, Donald and Sharon - who are all said to have been on their way to a christening in Dublin when the crash happened.

Their bodies were found with the wreckage of the helicopter in the Rhinog mountains near Trawsfynydd on Thursday (March 30) after a search was launched the previous day.

The family is reported to have strong Irish links and Ruth Burke, who owned the Twin Squirrel helicopter with Kevin, is believed to be from Dublin.

The search, launched when the privately-owned Twin Squirrel aircraft failed to arrive in Dublin, was suspended on Wednesday night due to “worsening” weather and “difficult and treacherous” terrain, police said.

Superintendent Gareth Evans, of North Wales Police, said the location of the crash would make it more difficult to carry out the recovery operation.

"Owing to the nature and remoteness of the terrain, the poor weather conditions and the absolute need to carry out this delicate task with sensitivity and dignity, this may take some time,” she said.

"This is a very difficult, challenging and hazardous operation but I'd like to reassure the families of the deceased and local communities that, together with the AAIB and our mountain rescue teams, and weather permitting, we will continue to work as long as it takes until they are all recovered.

“To this end, I'd like to repeat my thanks to all those personnel involved for their professionalism and commitment."

The victims have not been formally identified but their families are being supported by specialist officers from Thames Valley Police .