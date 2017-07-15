Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 700 people are now alive in Buckinghamshire thanks to organ donations, NHS Blood and Transplant announced on Tuesday (June 11).

The annual Transplant Activity Report reveals that county-wide transplants have saved 676 people and transplants in the UK have saved 50,000.

In Bucks, the number of residents registered has increased by 30% in the last five years - currently 314,292 people in comparison to 242,022.

Sally Johnson, director of organ donation and transplantation, was thrilled about the rising number of donors in the county.

“More people than ever in Buckinghamshire are committing to organ donation and that is saving more lives than ever,” she said.

“It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals."

There are currently 94,060 people committed on the register in Milton Keynes, compared to 72,718 five years ago.

Nationally, the number of people on the register has reached a record 23.6 million donors- 36% of the UK’s population.

However, with a shortage of registered donors remaining in the UK, NHS Blood and Transplant made an appeal on Tuesday (June 11) for more people to sign up to the register.

Ms Johnson added: “There is still a long way to go - around three people still die a day in need of a transplant.

"Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process.

“We don’t want anyone in Buckinghamshire to miss the opportunity to save lives through organ donation."

Click here to join the NHS Organ Donor Register.