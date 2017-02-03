Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the course of next week, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations. The dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

Pothole programme

Victoria Road, Chesham (Monday February 6) Daytime patching work using a road closure between 7am and 7pm.

Heath End Road, Little Kingshill (Tuesday February 7) Daytime patching work using a road closure between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A41 Aston Clinton Bypass and Slip Road off B489 Lower Icknield Way (Wednesday February 8 to Thursday February 9) Daytime patching work on slip road using a road closure on the slip road plus a road closure of lane 1 on the bypass between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham (Friday February 10) Daytime targeted patching work using two-way temporary traffic lights between 9.30am and 3.30pm



Pavement surfacing

High Street, Edlesborough (Monday February 6) Daytime surfacing work using closures between 8am and 6pm.



Other works

A4146 Leighton Road, Edlesborough (Monday February 6 to Wednesday February 8) Daytime reinstatement of road markings and road studs using ‘Stop & Go’ and mobile works between 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A4146 Stoke Hammond bypass (Monday February 6 to Friday February 10) Carriageway and drainage works using a 24hr lane closure.