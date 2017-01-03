Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnaby Usborne, 79 of The Lee was awarded an MBE for recognition of his work with the Chiltern Society and the community in The Lee.

For the last 15 years Barnaby and his team of forty volunteers have maintained paths throughout Buckinghamshire from Wendover to Maidenhead, clearing paths and maintaining stilies and kissing gates.

He’s been involved in the Chiltern Society for the last 25 years and even spent nine years as the chairman of his local parish council.

When he received his letter from the Cabinet Office four weeks ago, he was “very surprised and very pleased to be chosen as a representative”.

“I am one of many. We live in an area where there are many people who do voluntary work and I’m delighted have been nominated by them.”

Barnaby has retired but worked for BP both in London and abroad, but has always been an active member of his local community.

Barnaby was also instrumental in setting up the community shop, which is run and financed by the locals in 2008 and also played a part in creating the village hall.