Professor Kamaldeep Singh Bhui of Little Chalfont, has been an academic at Queen Mary’s University London for the last 16 years and has been awarded a CBE for services to mental health research and care.

Professor Bhui has carried out research into the ethnic and cultural causes of mental illness as ways of treating both individual patients and populations at large.

He also co-founded The Centre for Applied Research and Evaluation – International Foundation (Careif) and is Centre Lead for Psychiatry at the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine and Editor in Chief of the British Journal of Psychiatry among many other roles.

Prior to reading medicine at Guy’s Hospital, Professor Bhui grew up in Aylesbury, attending The Vale School and later Aylesbury Grammar. He returned to Buckingjamshire around the turn of the millenium to raise his family.

The professor recievced his letter just before an extended family holiday in Goa and was bound to secrecy, returning on Sunday to media recognition and congratulatory messages from friends, family and colleagues.

“I was very touched. We do a lot of work and it’s nice to have it recognised,” he said.

“My family is delighted. They often wonder what I do and so they are absolutely delighted.

“My wife hasn’t been hesitant in claiming the achievement and rightly so.

“This is recognition of all of the work we have done and continue to do in mental health and public services.”