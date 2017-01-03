Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire is once again well represented in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

19 people with links to the county have been rewarded for their invaluable services to the community.

These range from sports stars, police and fire chiefs to community heroes, captains of industry, volunteers and medical professionals.

This is the full of list of Bucks recipients:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Professor Kamaldeep Singh Bhui. Professor of Cultural Psychiatry and Epidemiology, Queen Mary University of London. For services to Mental Health Research and Care. Amersham.

Malcolm Newsam. Lately Children’s Social Care Commissioner, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children’s Social Care. Milton Keynes.

OBE

Dr Heather Anne Barrett-Mold. For services to Horticulture, Sustainable Development and Environmental Conservation. Great Missenden.

Amanda Foister: chief executive officer, Longridge Activity Centre, Buckinghamshire. For services to Young People. Oxfordshire.

Elizabeth Claire, Houghton. Co-founder and chief executive Officer, Mint Velvet. For services to Business and charity. Buckinghamshire.

Caroline Mary, Taylor. Vice president for Global Marketing and Communications, IBM. For services to Marketing, Diversity and Prevention of Human Trafficking. Aylesbury.

Dr Steven William Chase. Director of People, Thames Valley Police. For services to Policing. Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Andrew Triggs Hodge, MBE. For services to Rowing . Checkendon, Oxfordshire. Originally from Halton.

MBE

Barnaby Hubert David Usborne. For services to the Chiltern Society and the community in The Lee. Great Missenden.

Ms Alexandra Danson. For services to Hockey. Marlow.

Ms Jill Belinda (Mrs Shedden) Derry. Group Human Resources director. Centrica plc and Member, Women’s Business Council. For services to Women and Equality. Bourne End.

Susan Mary Farrington Smith: chief executive, Brain Tumour Research. For services to Brain Tumour Research and Awareness Raising. Buckinghamshire.

Ms Deborah Forster. Co-chief executive officer, Apps for Good. For services to Digital Technology and Tech Development. Marlow.

Robert Victor Harrild. Special Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to policing. High Wycombe.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Jean Evelyn, Huggan. Volunteer, Milton Keynes Bereavement Service. For services to Bereaved Families. Milton Keynes.

Brian Keith McGuinness. For services to Rugby Union and charity. Marlow.

Edward George Sparkes. For voluntary services to the Visitors and Collections of Hughenden Manor. London.

Queen’s Police Medal

Leslie Roger Eke. Constable. Thames Valley Police.

Queen’s Fire Service Medal

Jason Thelwell. Chief Fire Officer and chief executive. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.