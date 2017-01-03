Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top fire chief with over 20 years of experience in the service has hailed his colleagues as some of 'most talented' in the country.

Jason Thelwell, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer, is also 'immensely proud' to have been awarded a New Year's Honour.

Mr Thelwelll, who has held the role for around two years, received a Queen's Fire Service Medal in the 2017 list.

He said: “It is truly a great honour to receive this recognition, but my congratulations must go to our staff.

“I am immensely proud to work with some of the most talented and hard-working public servants in the country, who work tirelessly in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes to save lives every day.

“They all contribute to making this one of the safest places in England, and I want to thank them publicly for what they do. This award is dedicated to them all.”

Mr Thelwell, 45, lives in Milton Keynes and has held the role since 2015.

He joined Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service as assistant chief fire officer in 2010.

Prior to that appointment he had 17 years of experience with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Brandon Lewis, Minister for Policing and the Fire Service, said: “I would like to congratulate Jason for his continued distinguished service.

“The Queen’s Fire Service Medal is a symbol of devotion to duty and Jason has made a huge contribution to the sector.”