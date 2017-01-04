Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dr Heather Barrett-Mold has been awarded an OBE for services to Horticulture, Sustainable Development and Environmental Conservation.

Dr Barrett-Mold moved to the Chiltern’s with her husband in 1978, choosing a rural spot between Great Missenden and Wendover. They lived next to a 25 ha woodland nature reserve which the couple managed for decacdes. They have also had a long standing involvement in the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust and has been appointed to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Conservation Board.

During her tenure as president of the Institute of Horticulture, Dr Barrett-Mold was instrumental in gaining a Royal Charter for the body.

She has also been involved in education throughout her working life and continues to teach on a part time basis. In the past she has been principal and chief executive of Pershore College, a vast land-based, high-tech institute to study subjects from horticulture, agriculture and floristry to animal welfare and vet nursing.

She has also advised the government on sustainable development education and was later involved in the Commission for a Sustainable London 2012.

“It was a real surprise when I received the letter three weeks before new years asking if I would accept the honour. I still don’t know who nominated me” she said.

“So many people got in touch to say they’re really happy for me. I think it was well deserved recognition for the horticultural sciences.”