A new GCSE grading style is being introduced this year which will see the A* to G system eventually scrapped.

As early as summer, students will be receiving numbered grades in their GCSE results – with numbers from 9 to 1.

Year 11 students taking English language, literature and maths exams will see the changes this summer and will receive results with a mixture of numbers and letters.

Other subjects, such as science, religious education and geography, will see the system introduced from summer 2018.

More grades will now be included in comparison to the old system, with six categories replacing the usual A to C grades.

The highest possible grade is a nine, equivalent to an A*, and the broad equivalent of a C grade would be a 4.

Ofqual, the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation, said the new system will be an improvement on the A* to G system.

A spokesman said: “The new grades are being brought in to signal that GCSEs have been reformed and to better differentiate between students of different abilities.

“Another 20 subjects will have 9 to 1 grading in 2018, with most others following in 2019. During this transition, students will receive a mixture of letter and number grades.”

On top of this, Oqual has also said fewer students will be receiving grade nines as they did A*, adding that 9 grades will only reward exceptional work.

The grades are part of a new curriculum package introduced in 2014 in England by the former Education Secretary Michael Gove.

The changes also will mean exams are also going to get more challenging for students, something that will see all subjects toughening up.

However, Ofqual say the changes to the grading system in particular will not leave students disadvantaged.

They suggest students will receive roughly the same amount of A to C equivalents as they currently do.

For more information on the changes to the GCSEs, visit Ofqual's website .