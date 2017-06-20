Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new police commander has been appointed for Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire Local Policing Area (LPA).

Superintendent (Supt) Vince Grey started in his new role on Monday (June 19), taking over from Supt Yvette Hitch who has been appointed as LPA Commander for Milton Keynes.

Vince Grey joined Thames Valley Police in 1988 and has served predominantly in the north of the force, working in a range of roles within Criminal Investigation Department (CID), including specialist roles and external secondments, and leading up to becoming a Detective Chief Inspector (DCI).

In January 2016 Supt Grey moved as DCI to be the Crime Manger at Milton Keynes LPA, when in February 2017, he moved to cover the role of LPA Commander at Milton Keynes.

Supt Grey previously worked in the area as a Detective Sergeant in 2005 for two years and as an Inspector for a year in 2009.

Speaking about his new appointment, he said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to be LPA Commander for Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire.

“Having previously working within this LPA, I am looking forward to heading up this policing area and working with local partners to deliver a high quality service to local residents.

“I am keen to pursue the good work and successes already in train to enhance the quality of life and safety of everyone in our community.

“I know the policing team and strong local partnership will keep delivering a reliable service despite the challenging times ahead and I am proud of their commitment.”