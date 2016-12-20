Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neighbours have been left shocked after a bus carrying passengers ploughed into the side of a house in Holmer Green just days before Christmas.

Five people were injured when the single-decker bus crashed at around 2.20pm on Saturday (December 17) , seriously damaging the front of house on Wycombe Road.

Two of the injured were a man and woman inside the house at the time, named locally as Barry and Sylvia Evans.

Three passengers were taken to hospital, and the driver also received minor injuries.

Neighbour Norman Wilson, 77, was sitting downstairs and looking out of the window when the bus came ‘flying past’.

He said: “It happened all so quickly.

“You see buses go past all the time and I thought, ‘that was a lot closer than usual’ and I suddenly realised it’s coming across the garden.”

He added: “And the next thing, he was next door.”

Mr Wilson said there were ‘around six to eight’ passengers, including an elderly couple.

He added: “The driver got out, rather surprisingly after how badly the front of the bus was smashed. I was surprised he survived.”

Retired Norman Smith, 71, who lives over the road, spoke of how ‘dramatic’ the crash was, saying he ‘heard a noise, like a bang’.

Mr Smith added: “There were two or three police cars, the road was closed. It was classified a a major incident.

“You wouldn’t want that to happen to you.”

Speaking of how long it would take to repair the house he said: “This will be months. I should think it’s a front rebuild. He hit it with a fair old force.

Another neighbour, Ben Kitching, added: “It made a lot of noise. It hit the wall, it was chaotic.”

Structural engineers worked with recovery operators and the bus was removed from the house on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Carousel Buses said the driver, who has been with the company for 16 months, ‘has a good record’ but has been ‘relieved of driving duties’ until the investigation is complete.

There were also no reported defects with the bus prior to the smash.

Sgt Tom Smith of the Roads Policing dept in Amersham said: “It was very fortunate that people weren’t seriously injured in this collision.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or Roads Policing quoting URN 844 17/12.