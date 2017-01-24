Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Surrey-based cleaning company is looking to expand into Buckinghamshire with a rather unique service.

Naturist Cleaners will send someone to clean your house for £65 an hour... completely naked.

The service started over two years ago when Laura Smith was contacted by a nudist client who wanted to be nude while she cleaned his house, fully clothed.

Laura researched nudism and naturism only to find it was way more popular than she had anticipated and decided to make it her niche.

"Lots of people enjoy being nude, it's quite a big market" said Laura.

"It's a living style. Why should they have to cover up and wear clothes when they're at home."

Laura has been growing her network of cleaners, both male and female over the last two years as well as growing her website, while working full time.

She is now looking to expand in Buckinghamshire after the success of operations in nearby London and Oxford. She's also received interest in other countries and says she will be looking to expand overseas in time.

Cleaner's safety is ensured by pre-screening all clients, and cleaners must call one hour into bookings to check in.

"It is genuinely for people who are nudists. Sometimes I have to say no to bookings as this service isn't for everyone. It's not priced to be accessible for everyone."

"Clients must be under a certain age and they must be by themselves in the house during the cleaning."

Laura is looking for employees who are nudists themselves and stressed that although they have the chance of earning more, they shouldn't simply apply for economic reasons.

"It's just domestic cleaning that we offer so we make sure that they can clean to a good standard. We want to make sure that they are happy to be nude but also that they enjoy it.

"I don't want to force someone to go nude for the money. Our clients give us feedback and our cleaners have to fulfill these basic requirements."

Since Laura has begun recruiting across the country she has received thousands of applications including some from Buckinghamshire, but she says she is looking for the best.

Clients can request a cleaner whichever age range they prefer from 25-35, 35-45 and 45-55 and male or female for £65 for the first hour with an additional £55 per hour beyond that.

They also offer uniformed cleaners who will clean your home while you are nude, for the more budget friendly option at £25 an hour and an additional £20 an hour beyond that.

If you're ineterested in applying or to hire their services visit their website for more details.