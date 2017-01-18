Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched following reports that a man was stabbed.

Police officers were called to a property in Brompton Close, Aylesbury, at about 10.50am on Monday (January 16).

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Sadly, the man died in hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning (January 17).

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The man is yet to be formally identified at this time and a post mortem examination will be carried out later today.

An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday (January 16).

He has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Investigating officer, Det Insp Andy Shearwood of Major Crime, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this tragic death so we can determine what happened inside the address in Brompton Close yesterday.

“We believe this to be a domestic incident and therefore there is no risk to the wider public.

"However, I understand that serious offences such as these will have a dramatic impact on the community, therefore we will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area, so if anyone has any concerns please speak to a police officer or police community support officer.

“There will be a police presence at the scene during the next few days as we continue our investigation. We will also be carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.

“Anyone with information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”