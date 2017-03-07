Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested after a 47 year-old woman was found dead at her home in the village of Ludgershall, near Aylesbury.

Samantha Blake-Mizen, 47, was found dead at her home in The Green. Police were called to the scene by ambulance services at around 12.25pm on Sunday March 5 following reports that a body had been found at the address.

Police confirmed her death and a post-mortem was carried out the following day, revealing her cause of death to be a subdural haematoma, a blood clot in the brain usually associated with traumatic brain injury.

A 47 year-old man from Thame was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (March 6) and is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community following this incident, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is taking place, and that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

“We continue to support the family of the victim, at this very difficult time.

“People living nearby may see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information which they think could relate to this incident, no matter how small it may seem, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 as soon as possible.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.