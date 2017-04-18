Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested on suspicion of killing a Chesham pensioner has been released without charge after officers ruled she was not murdered.

Linda Harding, a 68-year-old retired teacher, was found dead at her home in Stoney Grove in Chesham on September 29 last year.

Police officers were called to the house at 11.27am, where they found the body of Ms Harding.

A 41-year-old man from Chesham was later arrested on suspicion of murder but was released on police bail until March 1.

The charges against him have now been dropped as the police investigation found Ms Harding's death was not suspicious.

An inquest into the death of the pensioner will be heard by Crispin Bulter, senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, at Beaconsfield Coroners' Court on July 5.