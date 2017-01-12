Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danielle Jarmin has launched a new service that teaches parents in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire about what to do when their little one gets into a medical emergency.

The training which could save the lives of babies and toddlers aims to help parents understand what to do in an emergency situation.

Mini First Aid Buckinghamshire & Bedforshire launches on Friday January 13 and follows the launch of ‘The Mini Adventures of Freddie’, a simple and colourful storybook to bring first aid to life for young children.

Danielle, who has a two year-old son, said:

“Mini First Aid is a really impressive and well established business, providing vital information and first aid skills to parents and carers.

"I had been looking for the right business opportunity for a while and Mini First Aid is perfect. I can’t wait to give parents the knowledge and confidence to know what actions to take if faced with a medical emergency.”

Danielle will offer two-hour baby & toddler first aid classes for small groups of parents and carers. Classes are informal but informative and cover choking, basic life support, dealing with burns, breaks and bumps, febrile seizures & meningitis awareness. A class costs £20 per person and can be booked online here .