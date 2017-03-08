Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Chalfont St Peter pub has reopened following a £242,000 refurbishment by owners Punch.

The White Hart, on High Street, was closed for four weeks while renovations were underway to create a new exterior and interior.

Customers were invited into the new-look pub for the first time and meet the new team, led by publican Lesley Barker-Smith, on February 15.

She said: “The White Hart has always been a vibrant community pub with a welcoming home-from-home atmosphere.

“We were, therefore, very sensitive about the changes we made, using the investment as an opportunity to improve the pub’s existing popular features and freshen up its appearance.

“The team and I are delighted with the result and by the reaction we received after our launch party, our customers are equally pleased.

“We look forward to welcoming lots more new faces through the doors over the coming months.”

The pub, which closed for refurbishment in the middle of January, was running under a ‘temporary operator’ since the second half of last year.

Pub-goers throughout the village were up in arms when it shut in April , and mourned the loss of the last ‘true’ pub in the village.

Reopening in the second half of last year, it was being run under a temporary operator until it shut for the refurbishment in January.

Internally, the pub has been redecorated throughout, including new furnishings, flooring and toilets, while the outside space has new furniture, lighting, planters and surfacing.

Sports fans can watch the latest action on Sky, BT Sports and the Racing Channel and there is also an expanded cask offering along with a range of tasty snacks.

Those who want to try their hand at entertainment can do so, with the opportunity to join crib, dominoes and darts teams and there will also be regular race nights and live music.

Craig Taylor, senior openings manager for Punch, said: “It was great to see the pub buzzing again under the leadership of Lesley and her team.

“I am confident the White Hart will continue to play a vital role in the community and has a bright future ahead.”