Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MP for Chesham and Amersham Cheryl Gillan joined in with a library’s 10th birthday celebrations.

Mrs Gillan, who was holding a surgery in Chalfont St Giles Library on Saturday (January 7), hailed those who work hard to maintain the library.

She said :“It is wonderful to see this community library in operation, run by the village for the village.

“The hard work and dedication is outstanding and certainly adds to village life”.

Library chairman Tony Hoare said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 10th birthday.

“Since opening in 2007 the library has increased opening hours by 70%, increased the book stock by 60% and we are putting on more events than ever before.

“The library continues to be an important part of our village community.

“Our success is undoubtedly due to our brilliant volunteers many of whom have been with us from the start.

“We are planning to refurbish the library this year to further enhance our service. We are looking forward to the next ten years.”

Chalfont St Giles Community Library opened on January 6 2007 following the closure of the county run library in November 2006.