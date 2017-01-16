Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist from Slough is battling for massive damages after he was left seriously brain-damaged following a horror smash in Oxfordshire.

Graham Barnes, 35, of Uxbridge Road, is suing the other motorist involved in the crash - Nicholas Howard, of Aylesbury Road, Great Missenden, at London’s High Court.

But the Audi driver’s lawyers claim the accident was the biker’s own fault because of his ‘reckless’ riding.

He was riding his Honda CBR motorcycle along the A40 at Aston Hill, in Oxfordshire, on June 24 2013, the court heard.

Mr Howard’s Audi TT Quattro pulled out of a side road, the claimant’s barrister Bruce Silvester told Judge Karen Walden Smith.

It ‘drove along the nearside lane and then into the middle, right-turn filter lane, into the motorbike’s path, causing a major collision in which Mr Barnes was seriously injured’, added the barrister.

He told the court the motorcyclist’s recollection of events is affected by the ‘serious brain injury’ he suffered.

There was ‘little doubt’ that Mr Barnes was exceeding the speed limit, Mr Silvester said.

But he told the court that ‘whatever criticisms can be made of Mr Barnes’, primary responsibility for the accident fell on Mr Howard.

The Audi driver ‘misjudged the motorbike’s speed of approach and distance, and having pulled out of the exit, had not checked again in his mirror, or not checked carefully enough, before moving fully into the middle turning lane, directly into Mr Barnes’ path’, he claimed.

Mr Silvester said the Highway Code states that, when turning right, a driver must check the mirrors and blind spot to make sure he is not being overtaken.

“It is unfortunately the case that, on this occasion, Mr Howard failed to do so’, the barrister claimed.

The ‘predominant cause of the accident was Mr Howard’s negligence’, he argued.

But Bernard Doherty, for Mr Howard, said the accident was ‘a consequence of Mr Barnes’ own negligence and not a consequence of any negligence on the part of the defendant’.

The ‘sole cause of the accident was the negligent riding’ of the biker, he claimed.

He was riding a ‘powerful, high performance sports motorcycle’ at ‘well above the 60mph speed limit’ on the approach to the accident scene.

“He rode the bike too quickly; he maintained that excessive speed through the staggered junction, even though the junction and the presence of the Audi should have been a clear cue to slow,” said Mr Doherty.

“He overtook when it was obviously unsafe to do so; he rode into the back of the defendant’s car while attempting to overtake at a junction.

“His riding can properly be characterised as reckless.”

The High Court hearing continues.