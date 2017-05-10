Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother-of-two has been announced as Labour's General Election candidate for Chesham and Amersham.

Nina Dluzewska, 35, of Chesham, will be taking on Cheryl Gillan and other party representatives when the election takes place on June 8.

The Labour candidate said she will be fighting the campaign on employment, education, health care and equality issues.

Mrs Dluzewska said she is eager to become the MP for Chesham and Amersham after being involved in local politics for many years.

She said: "After seven years of involvement in local politics, including running the Remain campaign during last year's referendum, I am proud to have been chosen to fight in my local seat.

"I'm a stay-at-home mum with two children in local schools and I want to represent people who live in this area.

"They need an MP who will listen to them and fight their corner."

Mrs Dluzewska, who lives with her husband and their two daughters, said Chesham and Amersham need a local MP who can hold the county council to account.

"The state of the county's roads is shocking," she said.

"A Labour MP who lives locally is going to be much more proactive in challenging the Tory county council when they let people down.

"Currently we have a Conservative MP who doesn't live in the county and who seems happy to endorse every bad decision they make.

"The electorate has the chance to make a change in Chesham and Amersham."